Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 15:22 Hits: 0

Longtime Roche executive Rob Mitchell is taking the reins of New Zealand medical cannabis firm Rua Bioscience, replacing co-founder Manu Caddie as CEO. Mitchell spent most of his career heading global product strategy for Roche, a multinational health-care company. Caddie, who founded Hikurangi Cannabis Company (renamed Rua Bioscience) in 2016, will continue to lead the company’s […]

Former Roche executive takes helm of New Zealand cannabis firm Rua Bioscience is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/former-roche-executive-takes-helm-of-new-zealand-cannabis-firm-rua-bioscience/