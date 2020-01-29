The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Roche executive takes helm of New Zealand cannabis firm Rua Bioscience

Longtime Roche executive Rob Mitchell is taking the reins of New Zealand medical cannabis firm Rua Bioscience, replacing co-founder Manu Caddie as CEO. Mitchell spent most of his career heading global product strategy for Roche, a multinational health-care company. Caddie, who founded Hikurangi Cannabis Company (renamed Rua Bioscience) in 2016, will continue to lead the company’s […]

