MJBizDaily acquires The Emerald Conference to boost science reach

Marijuana Business Daily announced Wednesday that it has purchased The Emerald Conference, a science-focused convention and trade show for the cannabis industry, from Emerald Scientific. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. The deal underscores the growing importance of research tied to cannabis, said Chris Walsh, CEO and president of MJBizDaily, a media and events company […]

