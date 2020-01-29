Arizona medical cannabis sales increase 36%

Articles

Medical marijuana stores in Arizona sold 165,722 pounds of product in product in 2019, a 35.9% increase from the 121,916 pounds sold in 2018, state statistics show. Meanwhile, 219,817 people were registered in the state’s medical marijuana program last year, an 18% increase from 186,002 in 2018, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. […]

