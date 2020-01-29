Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Recreational marijuana businesses would be legal in all municipalities and counties in New Mexico under a Democrat-backed bill that has been narrowly approved by a Senate committee. The Senate Public Affairs Committee voted 4-3 on the measure, which also would subsidize the state’s existing medical marijuana program. If the bill becomes law, each recreational marijuana […]

New Mexico adult-use cannabis bill moves forward

