Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020 18:16 Hits: 1

A review of cannabidiol products being undertaken by Australian health authorities could result in the relaxation of the scheduling status of CBD, potentially making it available over the counter in low doses. In a public submission to a Senate committee studying Australia’s medical cannabis access scheme, the Department of Health said the Therapeutic Goods Administration […]

Australia says over-the-counter CBD sales ‘could be considered during 2020’ is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/australia-could-consider-over-the-counter-cbd-sales-in-2020/