Australia to wrap up CBD review by March

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Australian health authorities expect to conclude their safety review of cannabidiol in low doses in March, the results of which could inform any decision to down-schedule the popular cannabinoid. Any move to reschedule certain doses of CBD, making it available over the counter, could open the door to new market opportunities for businesses. The Therapeutic […]

