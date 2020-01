Louisiana medical marijuana grower to sell CBD products

Articles

Wednesday, 29 January 2020

Ilera Holistic Healthcare, a medical marijuana grower in Louisiana, plans to sell CBD products nationwide. A contractor for Baton Rouge-based Southern University, Ilera will also sell the over-the-counter CBD products at all but one medical marijuana dispensary in Louisiana. “We’ll be the first university in the United States to do a national CBD launch,” Ilera CEO […]

