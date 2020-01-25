Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Saturday, 25 January 2020 15:00 Hits: 1

Sponsors of the cannabis banking bill that passed the U.S. House appeal to the chair of a key U.S. Senate panel, lenders provide Cresco Labs $200 million in debt financing, police urge Denver marijuana store owners to take added security measures – and more of the week’s top MJ business news. Marijuana banking reform The four […]

Week in Review: US House members reach out to Senate on marijuana banking, Cresco gets $200M in debt financing, Denver MJ store burglaries & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/us-house-members-reach-out-to-senate-on-marijuana-banking-cresco-gets-200m-in-debt-financing-denver-mj-store-burglaries-more/