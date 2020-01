Canadian medical cannabis firms eligible for federal government funding

Articles

Medical marijuana companies in Canada interested in exploring business opportunities overseas are eligible to receive financial aid and other forms of support from the federal government through Canada's Trade Commissioner Service (TCS).

