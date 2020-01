Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 16:28 Hits: 2

Canadian cannabis producer Aphria said¬†Friday¬†it has entered into an agreement with an institutional investor for a strategic investment worth 100 million Canadian dollars ($76 million). Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Tamara Macgregor told Marijuana Business Daily the investor requested to remain anonymous. The investor agreed to purchase just over 14 million Aphria units at CA$7.12 apiece. […]

Aphria secures CA$100 million injection from anonymous investor is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

