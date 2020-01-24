The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alaska licenses state-approved social cannabis consumption

Marijuana stores in Alaska will be among the first in the United States where state-sanctioned on-site consumption is permitted. Alaska regulators approved licenses for the first retail stores where customers can smoke or consume marijuana products. Some cities in other states have approved MJ consumption sites. For example, the City Council in Springfield, Illinois, recently approved a […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/alaska-approves-licenses-for-state-approved-social-cannabis-consumption/

