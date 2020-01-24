Articles

It took only two days for Missouri regulators to award all 192 medical cannabis store licenses in the state. Voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2018 that requires the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to license at least 192 dispensaries, 24 in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts, according to St. Louis Public […]

Missouri licenses 192 medical marijuana dispensaries is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

