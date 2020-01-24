Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 24 January 2020 15:00 Hits: 3

It’s been a crazy two years since California legalized adult-use cannabis with the passing of Prop 64 and the adoption of the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act.

On Thursday, January 30th, our own Hilary Bricken will join KCRW’s cannabis round table to discuss the industry’s evolution and future. This is a rare opportunity for anyone interested in the dynamic cannabis regulatory and business scene to sit down with some of the industry’s most influential figures, and we hope you got your tickets. While tickets to the live event have already sold out, the round table discussion will be recorded with plans to broadcast at a later date.

“Take Me To Your Dealer” is part of the ongoing KCRW @Home series dedicated to hosting “intimate discussions and workshops” relevant to the Southern California community. To learn more about this series, visit the KCRW events page.

Read more https://www.cannalawblog.com/join-hilary-bricken-on-january-30-at-take-me-to-your-dealer-a-kcrw-joint/