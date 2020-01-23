The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Two years in, California’s legal marijuana businesses struggle with financial woes as they battle illicit market

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Licensed California cannabis companies face a business climate that's arguably more dire than ever before, despite the hope that came with the launch of legalized adult-use sales in January 2018.

Two years in, California’s legal marijuana businesses struggle with financial woes as they battle illicit market is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/californias-legal-marijuana-market-struggles-with-financial-woes-as-it-battles-illicit-market/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version