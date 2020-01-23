First cannabis consumption site in Illinois gets nod

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020

Illinois’ capital city approved the first social consumption marijuana establishment in the state. Illinois Supply and Provisions plans to connect the consumption space to its recreational and medical marijuana store in downtown Springfield, the Chicago Tribune reported. The company, which got the OK from the Springfield City Council on Monday, is still working out details of […]

