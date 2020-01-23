Report: Thailand issues 442 medical cannabis licenses, but full market access years away

Articles

Thailand is on track to be competitive in the nascent Asian medical marijuana and hemp markets, but the full commercialization of the sector and liberal access for private businesses is not likely to be implemented before 2024, according to a new report. The country’s medical cannabis market is characterized by high potential, fast regulatory developments […]

