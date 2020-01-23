Cresco Labs secures up to $200M in debt for marijuana operations

Articles

Cresco Labs, a multistate cannabis operator based in Chicago, said it has secured up to $200 million in debt funding from a syndicate of lenders. The money is earmarked to: Expand operations in Illinois, where it’s based. Finance pending acquisitions Fund other growth initiatives. The company expects to draw down up to an initial $100 […]

