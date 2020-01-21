The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chart: Florida sales of smokable marijuana topped 22,000 pounds in less than six months

Medical cannabis patients in Florida have embraced the addition of smokable products to their purchasing options, with more than 22,000 pounds of the product sold in less than six months. By comparison, that figure is more than three times the quantity of all medical marijuana sold in Ohio during the first 12 months of sales in […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/florida-sales-smokable-marijuana-topped-22000-pounds-less-than-six-months/

