Chart: Florida sales of smokable marijuana topped 22,000 pounds in less than six months

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Medical cannabis patients in Florida have embraced the addition of smokable products to their purchasing options, with more than 22,000 pounds of the product sold in less than six months. By comparison, that figure is more than three times the quantity of all medical marijuana sold in Ohio during the first 12 months of sales in […]

Marijuana Business Daily

