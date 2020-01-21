The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Zealand to overturn cannabis vaporizer ban, clearing the way for imports

Category: Cannabis Hits: 3

New Zealand plans to reverse a law banning cannabis vaporizers before new regulations kick in for the launch of the country’s medical cannabis program in April, Marijuana Business Daily has learned. “Currently, vaporizers are prohibited under the Misuse of Drugs (Prohibition of Cannabis Utensils and Methamphetamine Utensils) Notice,” a Health Ministry spokesperson told MJBizDaily. The “cabinet […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-zealand-to-overturn-cannabis-vaporizer-ban-clearing-the-way-for-imports/

