California marijuana firm Falcon seeks $50 million from Harvest

Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

California-based cannabis firm Falcon International wants a $50 million break-up fee from multistate operator Harvest Health & Recreation. Falcon is asking for a cash payment as part of a move to dismiss a complaint that Arizona-based Harvest filed Jan. 8. In that lawsuit, Harvest sought to terminate its acquisition of Falcon, a deal that was announced […]

