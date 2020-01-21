Aphria One, Brampton subsidiary receive EU-GMP certifications, clearing way for European cannabis exports

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 21 January 2020

Aphria has received its first two essential European quality standard certifications, which the Canadian medical cannabis producer says will allow it to export finished dried flower and oil in bulk to European Union countries with established medical marijuana regimes. The company earned a certificate of EU-Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance on Jan. 15 for its […]

