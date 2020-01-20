Articles

Marijuana sales in Oregon near the Idaho border are 420% the statewide average, according to a report by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis. The report also showed stronger marijuana sales for Washington state along its border with Idaho in 2019 than along its borders with Oregon or Canada. State economist Josh Lehner said that […]

Oregon cannabis sales soar along Idaho border is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

