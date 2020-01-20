The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Oregon cannabis sales soar along Idaho border

Marijuana sales in Oregon near the Idaho border are 420% the statewide average, according to a report by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis. The report also showed stronger marijuana sales for Washington state along its border with Idaho in 2019 than along its borders with Oregon or Canada. State economist Josh Lehner said that […]

