Bills would legalize adult-use marijuana in New Mexico

Published on Monday, 20 January 2020

Proposed legislation in New Mexico would legalize recreational cannabis sales in the state. Cities and counties could not opt out, even if they don’t approve of adult-use cannabis sales, under the proposed bills, although they would retain control with local zoning restrictions and hours of operations for the retailers. Under mirror legalization bills filed in […]

