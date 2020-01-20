Cannabis store burglaries on the rise in Denver

Articles

The number of break-ins at Denver marijuana stores hit a three-year high in 2019. Five robberies and 122 burglaries were reported to the Denver Police Department last year. In 2018, marijuana businesses reported one robbery and 120 burglaries, according to the Denver Post. Last September, Denver police warned of an increase in burglaries of marijuana […]

