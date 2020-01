Price war erupts among Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries

Articles

Medical cannabis dispensaries in Oklahoma are engaged in a price war, fueled by an oversupply of retail stores and no qualifying medical conditions required for an MMJ card, according to a nonprofit journalism publication. There are 2,242 licensed dispensaries, according to the latest figures from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. According to Oklahoma Watch: There […]

