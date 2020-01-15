Why cannabis businesses are hiring former politicians and regulators to move the industry’s lobbying efforts ahead

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 11:30 Hits: 0

Marijuana businesses are increasingly bringing on former national and state politicians and regulators to help them navigate the ever-changing landscape surrounding cannabis legislation and related lobbying efforts as they look to move the industry forward. Earlier this month, for example, Maryland-based Green Leaf Medical announced it hired Joy Strand, a former executive director of the state’s Medical […]

