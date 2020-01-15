Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
The two vertically integrated medical marijuana companies that serve the entire MMJ market in Minnesota lack formal contracts with a testing laboratory as well as other issues, according to a report from the state’s Office of the Legislative Auditor. According to Minneapolis TV station WCCO, an audit of the Minnesota Department of Health, which oversees the […]
Audit finds problems with Minnesota’s medical marijuana program is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
