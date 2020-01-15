Audit finds problems with Minnesota’s medical marijuana program

Articles

The two vertically integrated medical marijuana companies that serve the entire MMJ market in Minnesota lack formal contracts with a testing laboratory as well as other issues, according to a report from the state’s Office of the Legislative Auditor. According to Minneapolis TV station WCCO, an audit of the Minnesota Department of Health, which oversees the […]

