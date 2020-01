European Commission proposes unified EU vote on WHO cannabis scheduling recommendations

Articles

In advance of the March session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), the European Union’s executive branch has proposed that EU member nations vote in favor of three of the six World Health Organization (WHO) cannabis scheduling recommendations. The European Commission “Proposal for a Council Decision” is meaningful because – if adopted by […]

