AR rejects sale of medical cannabis licenses for unopened stores

Arkansas regulators nixed the sale of two medical marijuana dispensary licenses, displeased that the owners didn’t take significant efforts toward opening the operations. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission unanimously voted to reject the sale of Pine Bluff Agriceuticals and Arkansas Patient Services, according to Arkansas Business. Commissioner Travis Story argued that allowing license holders to […]

