The European Commission’s proposal that European Union-member countries support three of the six World Health Organization (WHO) cannabis scheduling recommendations does not merit much celebration from the cannabis industry, according to international drug policy experts. “The only good point in the draft’s common position is that the EU should support the deletion of cannabis from Schedule IV, but […]

European Commission falls short on WHO cannabis recommendations, experts say is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

