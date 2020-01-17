Marijuana tech firm Fyllo buys Denver’s CannaRegs for $10 million

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 17 January 2020

Chicago-based Fyllo, a digital marketing firm that focuses on the cannabis industry, on Friday said it has agreed to pay $10 million to acquire Denver-based CannaRegs. CannaRegs provides a web-subscription service and technology platform that offers access to state and municipal cannabis rules and regulations. In February, the company said it secured a $2 million […]

Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

