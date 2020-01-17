Marijuana tech firm Fyllo buys Denver’s CannaRegs for $10 million

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
Chicago-based Fyllo, a digital marketing firm that focuses on the cannabis industry, on Friday said it has agreed to pay $10 million to acquire Denver-based CannaRegs. CannaRegs provides a web-subscription service and technology platform that offers access to state and municipal cannabis rules and regulations. In February, the company said it secured a $2 million […]
