US lawmakers call for more marijuana research, some Cresco Lab employees in IL unionize, Trulieve addresses short sellers more

U.S. lawmakers and experts tell a congressional panel that the federal government needs more cannabis research, some marijuana employees in Illinois vote to unionize, Trulieve refutes a short-seller report – and more of the week’s top MJ business news.   What’s the role of expanded marijuana research in federal reform? With strong bipartisan support, lawmakers […]

