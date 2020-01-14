Canada’s Aphria reports loss, cuts revenue guidance for 2020

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 14 January 2020

Aphria reported a net loss of 8 million Canadian dollars ($6.2 million) for the second quarter ending Nov. 30, 2019, and the Canadian cannabis producer lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook. The company’s net revenue for the three-month period was CA$120.6 million, down from the previous quarter’s CA$126 million and lower than analyst expectations. Net […]

