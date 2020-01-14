The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Canada’s Aphria reports loss, cuts revenue guidance for 2020

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Aphria reported a net loss of 8 million Canadian dollars ($6.2 million) for the second quarter ending Nov. 30, 2019, and the Canadian cannabis producer lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue outlook. The company’s net revenue for the three-month period was CA$120.6 million, down from the previous quarter’s CA$126 million and lower than analyst expectations. Net […]

Canada’s Aphria reports loss, cuts revenue guidance for 2020 is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/aphria-reports-loss-cuts-revenue-guidance-for-2020/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version