San Diego restricts billboard cannabis advertising

The San Diego City Council unanimously approved a ban on marijuana billboard ads within 1,000 feet of schools, playgrounds, day care centers, youth centers and parks with playgrounds, a move supported by local marijuana businesses. Despite the law, initially proposed in October, 54% (352 of 644) of the city’s existing billboard sites will be available to […]

