Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
Maine legislator John Andrews plans to introduce a resolution in the state Legislature calling for the U.S. Congress to make banking and insurance services accessible to legalized marijuana businesses. Many licensed cannabis businesses operate on a cash basis and have no insurance because of federal regulations, said Andrews, a Republican. A lack of access to banking […]
Maine lawmaker calls for cannabis banking, insurance reform is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs
Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/maine-lawmaker-calls-for-cannabis-banking-insurance-reform/