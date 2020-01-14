Articles

Tuesday, 14 January 2020

Maine legislator John Andrews plans to introduce a resolution in the state Legislature calling for the U.S. Congress to make banking and insurance services accessible to legalized marijuana businesses. Many licensed cannabis businesses operate on a cash basis and have no insurance because of federal regulations, said Andrews, a Republican. A lack of access to banking […]

Maine lawmaker calls for cannabis banking, insurance reform is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

