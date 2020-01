Proposed Michigan cannabis union rule under fire

Articles

Marijuana regulators in Michigan are being criticized by some business groups for proposing an administrative rule that marijuana businesses must enter into labor peace agreements with unions as a condition for licensing to grow, sell or distribute cannabis. Adult-use marijuana sales began Dec. 1 in Michigan, which also has a legal medical cannabis market. Labor unions frequently seek […]

