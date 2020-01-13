Legalizing recreational marijuana won’t be on Florida ballot in 2020

Articles

Florida voters will not decide whether to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state this year. Make it Legal Florida on Monday ended its effort to get recreational marijuana on the 2020 ballot. The decision, first reported by the Tampa Bay Times, wasn’t a surprise. Proponents of legalizing MJ were running out of time to collect the 766,200 signatures […]

