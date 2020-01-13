Loblaw, Canopy among 8 proposals to take over cannabis sales in New Brunswick

Articles

An opportunity to exclusively operate New Brunswick’s recreational cannabis retail, wholesale and e-commerce platforms has drawn interest from a wide range of companies, including Canada’s largest food retailer and the biggest marijuana producer in the country. New Brunswick received eight proposals to run the province’s adult-use cannabis retail system by the Jan. 10 deadline. The […]

