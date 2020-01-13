The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Loblaw, Canopy among 8 proposals to take over cannabis sales in New Brunswick

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

An opportunity to exclusively operate New Brunswick’s recreational cannabis retail, wholesale and e-commerce platforms has drawn interest from a wide range of companies, including Canada’s largest food retailer and the biggest marijuana producer in the country. New Brunswick received eight proposals to run the province’s adult-use cannabis retail system by the Jan. 10 deadline. The […]

Loblaw, Canopy among 8 proposals to take over cannabis sales in New Brunswick is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/loblaw-canopy-among-8-proposals-to-take-over-cannabis-sales-in-new-brunswick/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version