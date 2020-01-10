Articles

Published on Friday, 10 January 2020

After the Jan. 1 launch, some Illinois adult-use cannabis retailers have cut off customers temporarily to conserve inventory, recreational marijuana sales in Michigan hit almost $6.5 million in first month, Harvest Health & Recreation looks to terminate an acquisition – and more of the week’s top MJ business news. Huge rec sales in Illinois lead to some shop closures The […]

Week in Review: IL adult-use marijuana stores face shortages, Michigan early recreational MJ sales near $6.5M, Harvest pivots on deals & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

