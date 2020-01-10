Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 10 January 2020

Washington cannabis regulators are recommending changes in their enforcement policies after industry officials complained the state has been “heavy-handed” in its oversight. The proposed changes come in response to a study conducted by a third-party consulting firm. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) commissioned the study. In a conference call Thursday, LCB Director Rick […]

Washington state eyes marijuana enforcement changes after study is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

