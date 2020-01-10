British Columbia cannabis tax revenue set to soar, adding to pressure for local revenue-sharing deal

Articles

British Columbia’s monthly share of the federal tax on cannabis rebounded 62% to 781,000 Canadian dollars ($600,000) for August after falling below CA$300,000 in July for only the second time since legalization. According to new data provided by the province, B.C. received CA$7.2 million in shared tax revenue from Ottawa between October 2018 and August […]

