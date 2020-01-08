Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 08 January 2020 11:30 Hits: 0

British Columbia has thus far failed to transition much of the thriving noncompliant cannabis market into the regulated fold. The province’s dismal sales through legal channels reached only 12 million Canadian dollars ($9 million) in August, suggesting something is not quite right with the province’s approach to cannabis policy. Indeed, while British Columbia has opened the […]

Will Horgan deliver for cannabis sector in 2020? Experts offer policy ideas for British Columbia’s premier is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/8-ways-john-horgan-can-help-british-columbia-marijuana/