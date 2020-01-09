The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Massachusetts training program helps cannabis companies avoid hefty noncompliance fines

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

It was down to the wire for some Massachusetts marijuana companies to meet a Jan. 1 deadline to train managers and employees under a new compliance and safety program that is the first of its kind in the nation. The state’s Responsible Vendor Training Program is designed to support licensee compliance and enhance the safety of […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/nmassachusetts-training-program-helps-cannabis-companies-avoid-noncompliance-fines/

