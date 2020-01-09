The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Medical marijuana makes ballot in Mississippi

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

A business-friendly medical cannabis initiative has qualified for the November ballot in Mississippi. The constitutional amendment, put forth by Mississippians for Compassionate Care, would prohibit the state from limiting the number of business licenses or setting prices for medical marijuana. The Mississippi Department of Health would regulate the industry. However, the Mississippi Board of Health […]

Medical marijuana makes ballot in Mississippi is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/medical-marijuana-makes-ballot-in-mississippi/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version