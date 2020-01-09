Medical marijuana makes ballot in Mississippi

Articles

A business-friendly medical cannabis initiative has qualified for the November ballot in Mississippi. The constitutional amendment, put forth by Mississippians for Compassionate Care, would prohibit the state from limiting the number of business licenses or setting prices for medical marijuana. The Mississippi Department of Health would regulate the industry. However, the Mississippi Board of Health […]

