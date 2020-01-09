Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 January 2020 16:58 Hits: 0

The New Hampshire House of Representatives approved a pair of bills to make medical marijuana available to more patients by expanding the state’s list of treatable conditions, but a more expansive measure died in the Senate. The House on Wednesday voted to add insomnia and opioid-use disorder to the list of qualifying conditions, though the […]

NH House OKs bills expanding medical cannabis conditions is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-hampshire-house-oks-bills-expanding-list-of-medical-cannabis-qualifying-conditions/