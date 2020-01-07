The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New Mexico medical cannabis firm wins $69,000 in lawsuit settlement

Officials of events company Expo New Mexico agreed to drop a pending appeal and pay $69,600 to medical marijuana company Ultra Health as part of a lawsuit settlement. The settlement comes almost a year after a judge ruled that Expo New Mexico had violated Ultra Health’s First Amendment rights by restricting its free speech. The […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-mexico-medical-cannabis-firm-wins-69000-in-lawsuit-settlement/

