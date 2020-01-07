The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Vireo’s Maryland medical marijuana workers ratify union pact

Multistate cannabis operator Vireo Health on Tuesday announced that employees at its wholly owned subsidiary in Maryland, MaryMed, overwhelmingly voted to ratify a collective-bargaining agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27. The three-year agreement marks the first medical cannabis union contract ratified in Maryland, according to Vireo. In October, the Minnesota-based company also signed […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/vireos-maryland-medical-marijuana-workers-ratify-union-pact/

