Vireo’s Maryland medical marijuana workers ratify union pact

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020

Multistate cannabis operator Vireo Health on Tuesday announced that employees at its wholly owned subsidiary in Maryland, MaryMed, overwhelmingly voted to ratify a collective-bargaining agreement with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 27. The three-year agreement marks the first medical cannabis union contract ratified in Maryland, according to Vireo. In October, the Minnesota-based company also signed […]

