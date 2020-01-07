Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020

The volume of beer sold in Canada declined 3% in the first 11 months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, according to new data from provincial alcohol boards and brewers. The figure underscores how recreational cannabis has captured some of the beer market – and validates concerns among Canadian brewers who long […]

Cannabis captures beer market share in first year of Canadian legalization is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

