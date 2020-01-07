The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cannabis captures beer market share in first year of Canadian legalization

The volume of beer sold in Canada declined 3% in the first 11 months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, according to new data from provincial alcohol boards and brewers. The figure underscores how recreational cannabis has captured some of the beer market – and validates concerns among Canadian brewers who long […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-captures-beer-market-share-in-first-year-of-canadian-legalization/

