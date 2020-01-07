Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 07 January 2020 22:15 Hits: 0

Illinois cannabis shops have had approximately a week to sell recreational marijuana since the state began allowing it Jan. 1, and demand has proven so extreme that – despite enjoying about $11 million in early sales – some retailers have cut off adult-use customers temporarily in order to conserve inventory. “The demand in Illinois is every […]

Some Illinois adult-use marijuana shops close due to product shortages, high demand that totaled $11M in sales in first week is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/illinois-adult-use-marijuana-shops-forced-to-close-due-to-product-shortages-high-demand/