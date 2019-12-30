New filing to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

Articles

Supporters of recreational cannabis in Oklahoma refiled a petition to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state. The original petition was criticized by those who feared it would hurt Oklahoma’s fast-growing medical marijuana industry. Michelle Tilley, the executive director of the Oklahoma branch of the American Civil Liberties Union who filed the new paperwork with Ryan Kiesel, […]

