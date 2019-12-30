The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New filing to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Supporters of recreational cannabis in Oklahoma refiled a petition to legalize adult-use marijuana in the state. The original petition was criticized by those who feared it would hurt Oklahoma’s fast-growing medical marijuana industry. Michelle Tilley,  the executive director of the Oklahoma branch of the American Civil Liberties Union who filed the new paperwork with Ryan Kiesel, […]

New filing to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-filing-to-legalize-recreational-marijuana-in-oklahoma/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version